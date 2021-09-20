The Big Ten announces the Wisconsin vs. Michigan start time

Wisconsin football will officially be in the new version of the primetime slot for back-to-back weeks.

On Monday morning, the Big Ten announced that Wisconsin and Michigan will square off at 11 a.m. CT as part of Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” series, which has become the slot for the weekend’s biggest matchup. This marks the second straight week where the Badgers play at 11 a.m. CT on Fox.

Wisconsin will either be coming off of their biggest win of the young season or be sitting at 1-2 following their matchup with Notre Dame this Saturday. If Michigan takes care of business against Rutgers on Saturday, the Wolverines would enter at 4-0.

Along with announcing the Badgers-Wolverines start time, the Big Ten released the schedule for every Week 5 matchup via Twitter: