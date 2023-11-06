Big Ten announces start time for Penn State’s final home football game vs. Rutgers

Penn State has had a handful of noon kickoffs this season. And now it will have one more to add to the schedule.

On Monday, the Big Ten officially announced Penn State’s home game against Rutgers on Saturday, No. 18 will start at 12:00 p.m. ET. The specifics for the broadcast will be confirmed at a later point in time, but the game will air on either Fox or FS1.

If Penn State picks up a big win this weekend against Michigan, the odds may be good the game against Rutgers will get the Fox broadcast. A win over the Wolverines would make Penn State a more attractive team to put on Fox as it would throw the Nittany Lions into the thick of the Big Ten championship hunt and race for the College Football Playoff.

Here's your first look at the Week 12 @bigten schedule. 👀 Final game time and network designation confirmations will be made after 11/11 games. pic.twitter.com/q8zro6D8dT — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 6, 2023

A loss to Michigan could make it more likely Michigan’s game at Maryland gets the Fox broadcast instead, although the Big Ten has two potential windows for Michigan’s road game at Maryland that week. The only other option would be the Iowa-Illinois game, which also has flexible start times for Fox or FS1.

This will be the seventh time Penn State will play a game at noon this season. Penn State is currently preparing for a noon kickoff against Michigan this coming weekend. Penn State also played noon games against Delaware, Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Penn State’s final game of the regular season will be played in primetime on NBC when the Nittany Lions visit Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Kickoff for the Black Friday game (Friday, Nov. 24) is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire