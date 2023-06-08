Big Ten announces Ohio State football schedule with additions of USC and UCLA

We finally have some news on the football scheduling front with the additions of USC and UCLA.

The Big Ten conference announced the conference schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Thursday, the first that the two L.A. area teams will be a part of the conference. And yeah, it’s juicy, but not too terribly spicy for the Ohio State football program.

Divisions are gone. Officially. And while the Buckeyes will still play the teams you’ve been accustomed to seeing in 2024 and beyond, it will travel to UCLA next year while also hosting Iowa. There will not be a matchup against USC in year one, something everyone most likely wanted to see between the two schools. Instead, Michigan and Iowa will travel to play the men of Troy, while USC will play at Penn State. Ohio State does host the Trojans in 2025.

Here’s a complete look at Ohio State’s Big Ten conference schedule over the next couple of years.

2024 (dates TBD)

Away Games

Michigan State

Minnesota

Penn State

UCLA

Home Games

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

Rutgers

2025 (dates TBD)

Away Games

Illinois

Michigan

Northwestern

Purdue

Wisconsin

Home Games

Indiana

Maryland

Nebraska

USC

In putting the schedules together, the Big Ten implemented and announced the “Flex Play Model, essentially keeping eleven protected matchups throughout the conference. Ohio State’s only protected matchup that will be played every single year is, of course, the contest against Michigan. The Flex Play Model also allows each member to continue to play nine conference games, with all teams playing every other conference opponent at least twice — one home and once away — in a four-year period.

Here is the complete list of the protected matchups:

Illinois vs. Northwestern

Illinois vs. Purdue

Indiana vs. Purdue

Iowa vs. Minnesota

Iowa vs. Nebraska

Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Maryland vs. Rutgers

Michigan vs. Michigan State

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

UCLA and USC

Game dates for the 2024 schedule will be announced at a later date. We’ll have more on this in the upcoming days, weeks, and months.

