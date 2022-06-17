Big Ten announces Ohio State basketball conference opponents for next season

We’re still months away from the start of the Ohio State basketball campaign for 2022-2023, but we got a peek at what the Buckeyes’ Big Ten slate will look like this winter.

The conference announced its conference schedule for the upcoming season, and we found out that OSU and all of its Big Ten brethren will play a 20-game conference schedule once again. The Buckeyes will play home-and-home series against Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, and Rutgers. Ohio State will have home games only against Minnesota, Penn State, and Wisconsin, and will hit the road without a return trip home against Indiana, Michigan, and Nebraska.

More details will continue to emerge with Ohio State’s basketball schedule when the season gets closer, including game times and dates. As that all materializes, we’ll have it for you.

List

Ohio State basketball's 2022 projected starters, key players 2.0

Projecting Ohio State basketball's starters, key players for 2022-2023

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.