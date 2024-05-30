Big Ten announces first three weeks of 2024 football schedule, including marquee matchups on NBC and Peacock

College football season is quickly approaching and the complete first three weeks of the NBC Sports and Peacock schedules are locked in.

Let's take a closer look at the first three weeks of the Big Ten football schedule.

Week 1 matchups

To open the season, Fresno State will take on Michigan in primetime on August 31. This matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Bulldogs finished last year 9-4 overall and defeated New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl to close out the season.

For Michigan, the defending National Champions, this Week 1 bout in Ann Arbor will mark the first matchup in the post-Jim Harbaugh era. Former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who served as the acting coach in four of Michigan's win last year including vs. Ohio State, will be leading the way for the Wolverines. Michigan will also be fielding a new QB under center as J.J. McCarthy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock returns with Michigan vs. Fresno State, Nebraska vs. Colorado

Week 2 matchups

Rhode Island will take on Minnesota to open the second week of the Big Ten season on September 7th. QB Max Brosmer transferred from New Hampshire to Minnesota this past offseason. He threw for 456 yards and two touchdowns in a game New Hampshire ultimately lost to Rhode Island in OT last year, so expect him to be motivated to win for the Gophers in this Week 2 matchup.

That same day, Boise State will play Oregon in a Peacock-exclusive matchup. This will mark the second matchup as a member of the Big Ten for Dan Lanning's Oregon team. This season, The Ducks will be without QB Bo Nix, who was drafted No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Colorado Buffaloes will close out the Week 2 slate with a matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This rivalry has been mostly dominated by Colorado in recent years as the Buffaloes defeated Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers, 36-14, last season. But Nebraska is expected to improve on its 5-7 mark from last year as five-star recruit Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment from Georgia this offseason to join the Cornhuskers. While has he has not been named the starter yet, Raiola could face Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders in an exciting matchup.

Week 3 matchups

The Central Michigan Chippewas will face Illinois to open the Week 3 slate. Illinois finished at the bottom of the Big Ten West last season with a 5-7 overall record. The Chippewas also finished with a 5-7 mark last season, good for last in the MAC West conference.

Then, in another Peacock-exclusive matchup, the Washington State Cougars will take on the Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup. This neutral-site matchup will take place at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks. This year's Apple Cup will be the 116th meeting between the two schools in a rivalry that dates back to 1900. This marks the first time in the series storied history that the matchup will be played in September.

To close out the Week 3 slate, Indiana will take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins will kick off Big Ten football play with their first-ever game against Indiana.

Complete first three weeks of Big Ten schedule on NBC and Peacock:

Week 1 - August 31:

Fresno State at Michigan (7:30p EST, Peacock)

Week 2 - September 7:

Rhode Island at Minnesota (Noon, Peacock)

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame (3:30p, NBC)

Colorado at Nebraska (7:30p, NBC)

Boise State at Oregon (10p, Peacock)

Week 3 - September 14:

Central Michigan at Illinois (Noon, Peacock)

Washington State at Washington at Lumen Field (3:30p, Peacock)

Indiana at UCLA (7:30p, NBC)

Stay tuned to NBC Sports for continued updates on the 2024 Big Ten football schedule. Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.