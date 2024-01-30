Big Ten analyst thinks Badgers could make Final Four

Big Ten Network analyst Raphael Davis previewed the 6th-ranked Badgers men’s basketball matchup with 2nd-ranked Purdue on Sunday, saying that he believes that Wisconsin could be a Final Four team.

Wisconsin moved up seven spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll Monday after they improved to 16-4 (8-1 in the Big Ten) with a pair of wins over Minnesota and Michigan State last week and they’ve got a couple tough matchups on the horizon.

They’ll head to face Nebraska in Lincoln on Thursday night, a Cornhuskers squad that is 13-1 at home this season. Then they’ll welcome Zach Edey and the 19-2 Boilermakers to the Kohl Center for a battle of top-10 teams on Sunday.

"Wisconsin could be a Final Four team." 🗣️ Spoiler: That is not the only bold statement @RaphealDavis3 makes about @BadgerMBB here.#B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/pxsCdjFj5k — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 29, 2024

No. 2 Purdue at No. 6 Wisconsin (1 ET Sunday on CBS)@RaphealDavis3 offers an early look at the matchup of the @bigten's top two teams. 👇 #B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/BljEs20BbT — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire