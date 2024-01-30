Advertisement

Big Ten analyst thinks Badgers could make Final Four

Nick Bruesewitz
·1 min read

Big Ten Network analyst Raphael Davis previewed the 6th-ranked Badgers men’s basketball matchup with 2nd-ranked Purdue on Sunday, saying that he believes that Wisconsin could be a Final Four team.

Wisconsin moved up seven spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll Monday after they improved to 16-4 (8-1 in the Big Ten) with a pair of wins over Minnesota and Michigan State last week and they’ve got a couple tough matchups on the horizon.

They’ll head to face Nebraska in Lincoln on Thursday night, a Cornhuskers squad that is 13-1 at home this season. Then they’ll welcome Zach Edey and the 19-2 Boilermakers to the Kohl Center for a battle of top-10 teams on Sunday.

 

