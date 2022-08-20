Big Ten analyst Gerry DiNardo further explains why he’s so high on Michigan football

After visiting Ann Arbor for practice on Wednesday, Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo tweeted some high praise for the Michigan Wolverines. On Friday, now that he’s seen all 14 teams in the Big Ten, he’s not backing down.

DiNardo is emphatic that Michigan football is not only a threat in the Big Ten East, but that it’s the most balanced team in the division — more so than Ohio State.

In breaking down the division, he reiterated that he doesn’t see either the Wolverines nor Buckeyes dominating the other in the foreseeable future, while noting that OSU has some defensive work to do this year.

“Michigan, to me, is the story of the East,” DiNardo said. “Ohio State, probably still the most talent, but not by much, but they have problems on defense that they have to solve. I think Michigan is probably the more balanced team offensively and defensively, even though they’ve had some changes in coordinators. But the team is so well-built. We all know the domination of Ohio State until last year, but I’m predicting there won’t be domination by either one of those teams. I think it’ll be back to what I always referred to as the 10-year war, Michigan was 5-4-1 from 69-78 if I’m not mistaken. I see these two teams back in that type of competition.”

Of course, Michigan’s schedule is favorable this year, but it plays OSU on the road in Columbus, where it hasn’t played since 2018.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire