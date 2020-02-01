Big Ten ADs hope NCAA considers transfer exemption proposal in spring

The biggest hot-button issue in college athletics has long been paying its student-athletes.

The second-biggest debate? Transfer rules.

The NCAA currently allows students to freely transfer without penalty in all but five of its sports. According to a report Friday evening, the Big Ten may be pushing to add football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey to that list.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told ESPN that a number of ADs within the conference support a "one-time transfer exemption for all sports."

Many college coaches have fought against more open transfer policies, largely out of concern for their own programs. The idea of the transfer pool as a form of college free agency worries coaches who don't want to see their players leave after a tough season.

Still, more and more college athletics leaders have come out in recent years in support of more freedom for their students. Non-athletic students can transfer freely, and so can student who play non-revenue sports. The question asked by many is why limit a specific section of the student-athlete population?

Transfer reform isn't necessarily imminent, with the NCAA imposing a moratorium on transfer proposals this year. Per ESPN's report, the earliest a vote could be considered is in the spring of 2021. Big Ten ADs hope the moratorium is lifted and the proposal could be considered as early as this spring.

In his first season in College Park, football coach Mike Locksley took strong advantage of the transfer portal, adding a number of players including his starting quarterback, Josh Jackson.

Basketball coach Mark Turgeon took advantage of transfers in his early seasons with Maryland as well, bringing in a number of grad transfers, in addition to star Dez Wells. These players were able to play right away, but he's also used the standard transfer path with players like Robert Carter Jr.

Both programs have experienced their fair share of players leaving through the transfer portal as well, with plenty of turnover in the football program and the Mitchell twins leaving the basketball team just last month. Even Brenda Frese and the women's basketball program has seen transfer attrition, most notably with star guard Destiny Slocum.

Ultimately, most casual fans support more freedom for the student-athletes they cheer on, and coaches will adjust to any new rules as they always have.

It's not here yet, but the days of more student-athlete transfers may be on the horizon, another step forward for the NCAA and college athletics at large.

