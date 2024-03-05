Big Ten adding third day to football media day schedule

The Big Ten is officially expanding once again. No, there are not any more teams being added to the conference following this year’s upcoming additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. Instead, to accommodate the expanded membership, the Big Ten is adding a third day to the schedule for the annual Big Ten football media days this summer.

What was previously a two-day event will now be a three-day event this July. The Big Ten announced the football media days will be held from July 23 through July 25 with six different schools being featured each day for coach and player interviews. The Big Ten’s newest members will be split over the final two days of the event.

Penn State will be featured on the second day of the Big Ten media event this year. They will be joined by newcomers UCLA and USC along with Iowa, Michigan State, and Nebraska.

Defending Big Ten and national champion Michigan will be part of the final day of the media day event, along with Oregon, Washington, Indiana, Maryland, and Minnesota.

This year’s Big Ten media day will be held in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will address the media on the first day of the event and coverage will air on Big Ten Network.

Here is the schedule of schools to appear at Big Ten media days this summer:

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire