Big Ten, ACC & Pac-12 Alliance, AP Top 25 released

Which top-10 team will most likely flop out of the top-25? Which unranked team will make a playoff push? The guys dive into the hot off the presses AP preseason rankings.

We also have a couple of stories haling from the never dull Commonwealth of Kentucky... one involving a Cats QB and another with a fiery in-state lawsuit.

