Big target acquired: Wichita State basketball adds Zane Meeks from transfer portal

With only one player on the roster taller than 6-foot-6, Wichita State men’s basketball coach Paul Mills knew he needed to add some size for the upcoming season.

The Shockers landed their target on Sunday when Zane Meeks, a sixth-year senior who is 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds, committed to WSU. The Kansas City native took an official visit to WSU on May 17 and committed three weeks later.

Head coach Paul Mills has turned to the transfer portal to try to upgrade WSU’s roster, as Meeks joins Georgia point guard Justin Hill, Saint Peter’s forward Corey Washington and Lipscomb sharpshooter A.J. McGinnis as newcomers looking to make an immediate impact for the Shockers.

The former Shawnee Mission East star provides much-needed versatility to the frontcourt for WSU. He averaged 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds during the 2022-23 season for San Francisco, making a career-best 60% of his 2-pointers while remaining a threat from the outside. In fact, Meeks has made 132 career 3-pointers on 34.4% accuracy.

That means not only will Meeks be able to back up Quincy Ballard at center, he will also be capable of playing alongside him and space the floor at the power forward position.

Meeks played two years at Nevada, where he averaged 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in the 2020-21 season, then two more years at San Francisco. He made 6 of 13 3-pointers in his first five games last season at Arizona State, but an ankle injury shut down his season. He has since recovered from the injury and is fully healthy entering summer workouts.

The addition of Meeks gives WSU a total of 13 scholarship players, the maximum allowed by the NCAA, but sources told The Eagle that WSU is in the process of adding another big man to the roster. It’s unclear who would not be on scholarship for the 2024-25 season, but it is possible for players to earn NIL money to help offset walk-on status.