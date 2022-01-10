Big takeaways from the Steelers thrilling win over the Ravens

If you thought it would be easy, you haven’t been paying attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. The Steelers showdown with the Baltimore Ravens went to overtime on Sunday before Pittsburgh pulled off the spectacular 16-13 overtime win. Here are our big takeaways from this game.

Chris Boswell saves the day. . .again.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Kicker Chris Boswell is the best and most consistent scoring threat on this team. Boswell was perfect again on Sunday and bailed out the anemic offense multiple times. Ben Roethlisberger will get the credit for the game-winning drive the foot of Boswell won this game.

I don't understand the run defense

Ravens running back Latavius Murray ran roughshod over the Steelers defense in the second half and finished with 150 rushing yards. As a team the Ravens had 249 yards and continues to show just how easily that Pittsburgh defense can be exposed.

Props to Chase Claypool

The Steelers run game came to a screeching halt on Sunday when running back Najee Harris went out with an arm injury. As much as Benny Snell tried, it was actually wide receiver Chase Claypool who stepped up and made several big runs in the second half. Claypool actually led the team in rushing yards with 33 and total yards with 70 and scored the only touchdown of the game..

It was not a sack

Sorry Steelers fans but there’s no way the NFL is going to give outside linebacker T.J. Watt any portion of a sack for his forced fumble on Tyler Huntley. It was an awesome play, exactly what you would expect from Watt. But given the snap went off the center’s leg and Huntley was just scrambling for his life, it would be crazy to just hand him the single-season record like that.

Offseason miscues highlighted

The Steelers made two huge offseason miscues that really stood out in this game. First was the casual approach to rebuilding the offensive line and lack of emphasis on quality depth. Second, the Steelers spent a first-round pick on a franchise running back but did nothing to add talent behind him. These two areas nearly cost the Steelers the win on Sunday.

