Big takeaways from the Steelers 2021 NFL draft class

The 2021 NFL draft is in the books for the Pittsburgh Steelers and with very little time to let the dust settle we wanted to share our quick takeaways from the Steelers class.

RB Najee Harris will eventually be great

Harris isn't a guy who can fix a broken run game by himself but he also isn't the type of back who can only thrive under the best of conditions. This team is going to have a lot of new moving parts on offense so fans will need to be patient before they see what Harris can really do.

The Steelers caught a couple of breaks

Let's call it what it is. After using their second-round pick on tight end Pat Freiermuth, we were all a little nervous about how the Steelers would address the offensive line. But landing C/G Kendrick Green in the third round and OT Dan Moore Jr. in the fourth were two strokes of good fortune. The same can be said for waiting until the seventh round to draft an edge rusher and getting Quincy Roche.

The Freiermuth pick is a lose/lose

The Steelers fanbase is very much divided by the Steelers second-round choice of tight end Pat Freiermuth. But honestly, there is very little chance this pick works out for the Steelers in the eyes of fans no matter how good he is. The Steelers have never featured the tight end position in the offense and it isn't likely they will now.

That trade

I can typically look at most picks by the Steelers, no matter how ill-fated it is and make some sense of the reason why. But giving up a fourth-round pick in 2022 to get a fifth-round pick this season to draft former Wisconsin defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk makes no sense at all.

The work is just beginning

Next up the Steelers have to secure their class of undrafted free agents and follow that up by evaluating where the holes remain on this roster. My best guess is the team still looks for a veteran edge rusher and a veteran defensive back in the second wave of free agency.

