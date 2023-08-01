Big takeaways from the Steelers after 1 week of training camp

The first week of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is in the books. Here are the big takeaways from what we’ve seen so far.

Lots of moving parts in the secondary

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are moving guys around from cornerback to safety, and multiple cornerback spots for different players. Some of this is the coaches sorting things out with so many new players but it could be a hint as to just how diverse the secondary can be this season.

Defining roles at inside linebacker just getting started

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve already talked about how the spotlight is on inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry but the onus is also on the players. Guys like Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Anderson are all guys who were cast off by their old teams and are looking to prove themselves as well.

Offense still knocking the rust off

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive skill players typically come out of offseason workouts into training camp with an edge but so far the defense has the edge. Part of that is because the defensive line has dominated the offensive line thus far.

Intensity is already high

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

There was a little dust-up between wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. that was just a taste of the early intensity of the team. You have really seen it this week in the comments from head coach Mike Tomlin who seems to be in mid-season form.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire