Big takeaways from each positional unit of the Steelers first depth chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers released the first official depth chart ahead of the team’s first preseason game. Here are the big takeaways from the first one. The Steelers will kick off the preseason on Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No surprises here. We do wonder if Kenny Pickett will play this week with only three preseason games.

Running back

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

We love seeing Connor Heyward listed as the team’s first-team fullback. He is going to be a real weapon in this offense.

Wide receiver

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No big surprises with this list either. George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson are going to be a great trio of receivers.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Some might have hoped Darnell Washington would be second team behind Pat Freiermuth but there was no way head coach Mike Tomlin would do that to Zach Gentry.

Offensive tackle

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Moore Jr. is listed as the starting left tackle with rookie Broderick Jones behind him. How long will this last?

Interior offensive line

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

In addition to his duties as a part-time fullback, Kendrick Green remains the team’s backup center and is in line to make the final roster.

Defensive line

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We are a bit shocked to see Keeanu Benton as the third-team nose tackle but his play should move him up as the preseason goes on. One thing is for sure, this defensive line is deep and talented.

Outside linebacker

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing to report here. We don’t look for this grouping to change at all. Rookie Nick Herbig has had a very strong camp and is backing up Alex Highsmith.

Inside linebacker

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kwon Alexander is listed as the backup to Cole Holcomb. We could see Holcomb and Alexander on the field together with Elandon Roberts on the sidelines but that remains to be seen.

Cornerback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Levi Wallace is listed as the starting cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson which we fully expected. Joey Porter Jr. will start at some point but this is Tomlin showing respect to the veterans.

Safeties

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee are listed as co-starters while both deal with injuries. Mile Killebrew is listed as their backup but Tre Norwood and Kenny Robinson are backing up Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Special teams

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Austin III is listed as the team’s primary kickoff and punt returner ahead of Gunner Olszewski. This doesn’t bode well for Olszewski’s spot on the final 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire