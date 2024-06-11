Big Sticks wash away Mud Puppies in 3-2, extra-inning thriller

Jun. 11—DICKINSON — It takes discipline and focus to win extra-inning games, and with the 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Mud Pippies at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark on Monday, June 10 the Badlands Big Sticks won their second-consecutive, 1-run game in a row and moved to two games above .500 and into a virtual tie for first in the Great Plains West Division of the Northwoods League, which the 'Sticks joined just recently for the 2024 summer baseball season. Today's opponents for the Dickinson-based team will be the Bismarck Larks (8-6) — who will host the Big Sticks for a home-and-home, two-game set today before returning tomorrow for game two — and the Mankato Moondogs at 7-5 with a better winning-percentage.

As for the Monday win — which came along with a two-game sweep over the Mud Puppies — the game was a nailbiter throughout, with the 'Sticks posting a 1-0 lead after the bottom of the second inning on a double from third-baseman and Dickinson native Troy Berg that was followed 2 at-bats later by another double from right-fielder Dane Jones to plate Berg for the 1-0 lead.

With the Big Sticks pitching staff holding Minnesota (1-6) scoreless through the eighth inning, the home-team struck again in the sixth as first-baseman Evan Appelwick — who went 2-for-4 in the game — drove a leadoff homer deep over the center-field wall to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. But the Mud Puppies managed to tie the score at 2-apiece in the eighth on an RBI-groundout and a run-scoring single.

The 10th inning provided the tension and the fireworks as the Big Sticks loaded the bases with pinch-hitter Cooper Hill reaching base and advancing to third on a passed-ball, which was followed by intentional walks to Berg and left-fielder Mason Strong. Minnesota ended the game on the next at-bat as catcher Jake Paczowski was hit by a pitch and plated Hill for the 3-2 victory.

Big Sticks righthander Roman Tolbert earned the win, coming in during the ninth inning and striking out 4 while limiting the visitors to a single hit and walking zero, with the staff of starter Sam Nitzke, Alex James and Jackson Horras combining for 2 earned-runs and a massive 15 Ks while allowing only 5 scattered hits and 2 walks down the stretch.

Tonight's game at the Larks' Bismarck Municipal Ballpark will begin at 6:35 MDT and the return-matchup will start at the same time in Dickinson tomorrow.

