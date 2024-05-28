Big Sticks swat Huskies, 10-5, in 2024 season-opener

May 28—DICKINSON — The Badlands Big Sticks made a strong debut in their new Northwoods League home as Dickinson native and third-baseman Troy Berg went 2-for-5 with 3 RBI, a double, and a run. Starting righthander Tyler Conklin struck out 5 Husky batters over five innings without allowing a walk or an earned run, securing the win. Big Sticks owner Dave Ouellette was particularly pleased with the turnout at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark, anticipating over 30 more home games through July.

"This is a new beginning for the Big Sticks, and we're looking forward to all of the exciting opportunities we're going to have throughout the season — playing Bismarck, playing Minot and having some of our games being broadcast on ESPN — we had a great turnout and a great crowd for opening Monday-night," Ouellette said. "We're definitely going to get a lot of traffic coming from Bismarck and Minot and our fans are going to be going to Bismarck and Minot to watch those games, too; it's just an in-state rivalry and it's going to be great for Southwest North Dakota."

The Big Sticks will host Duluth again on Tuesday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. before heading to Willmar, Minn. to play the Stingers on May 29-30. They will then travel to Eau Claire, Wisc. for games on May 31 and June 1, returning to DCB&TB to face the St. Cloud Rox on June 5 at 6:35 p.m.

In Monday's home- and season-opener, the Big Sticks capitalized on a fourth-inning rally, scoring 6 runs to secure the lead after an early 1-0 start. Duluth had tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning, but Conklin dominated on the mound for five innings. Relievers Mason Lunzman and T.J. Spitdowski closed the game, with Spitdowski notching 5 strikeouts and allowing just one hit and a walk in the final 2.1 innings.

Three Big Sticks players had multi-hit games. Second-baseman Ty Nekoliczak went 2-for-5 with 2 stolen bases, 2 runs, and 3 RBI. First-baseman Evan Applewick matched Nekoliczak and Berg with a 2-for-5 performance, adding a run, 2 RBI, and a stolen base.

The fourth-inning surge began with Conklin retiring Duluth in order. Tristan Ellis walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a passed ball. After a walk to Jake Paczkowski, Nekoliczak singled Ellis home, and centerfielder Quade Peters walked to load the bases. Berg doubled to drive in Paczkowski and Nekoliczak, Peters scored on a passed ball, and Applewick singled to bring Berg home.

"I've got to give credit to Tyler Conklin, man, he came out and set the tone early for us and our guys got behind him and it was easy to get back in the dugout and hit, and the guys came in at the end and really shut them down and shut the door," said Big Sticks manager Jordan Price, who is in his second year with the club. "The biggest key of that big inning was the approach the guys had at the plate: We didn't swing at bad pitches and let the count work, we got something good to hit and just kept rolling."

The Huskies threatened in the seventh and eighth innings, scoring four runs to close the gap, but the Big Sticks added 3 insurance runs in the fifth and sixth, keeping the game out of reach.

Nekoliczak and Conklin each recorded 2 assists from the field, with Nekoliczak making a diving grab early in the game.

The next game is Tuesday, May 29 at 6:35 p.m. at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark, with Gilbert Saunders expected to start for Duluth and right-hander Sam Nitszke on the mound for the Big Sticks.

For more information about the Badlands Big Sticks, please continue reading the Dickinson Press and visit their website at

https://northwoodsleague.com/badlands-big-sticks/

.