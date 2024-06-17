Big Sticks split with Minot in weekend home-series

Jun. 17—DICKINSON — The Badlands Big Sticks exploded in the fifth inning of the June 16 regional showdown with Minot to even their record at 10-10 after a pair of 5-run innings in Sunday's game. Their 11-1 advantage by the fifth inning helped propel the 'Sticks along the way, as they outlasted the Hot Tots in Sunday's win, 13-9, after falling in another 1-run loss, 4-3 in the first game of the series on Saturday.

Sam Nitzke earned the win in the second-half of the two-game weekend set, as the righthander threw 5.2 innings of precision baseball. And while he struck out only 1, Nitzke scattered 4 hits and walked just 4 to keep Minot (7-11) on their heels through the first 2/3 of the contest. The staff of Dylan Cortes, Alex James, Dimitrios Bourmas and J.D. Kirchner combined for 4 Ks and 6 earned-runs the rest of the way, while allowing 7 walks but limiting the visitors to only 3 hits down the stretch.

After the 'Sticks opened with a run in the second frame — with left-fielder Kaden Carpenter reaching home on an RBI-single to center from second-baseman Tyler Tobey — the Big Sticks blew-up for 5 runs in the bottom of the next inning with centerfielder Keenan Proctor stealing home and designated-hitter Brant Kagel throttled a 3-run bomb over the center-field wall to score shortstop Zach Selfon and Carpenter.

After Carpenter returned to the plate and throttled a solo-shot over the center-field wall in the fourth frame, Selfon railed a 3-run triple that scored third-baseman Cooper Hill, centerfielder Keenan Proctor and catcher Noah Wicks, before Selfon scored on an RBI-groundout from first-baseman Evan Appelwick for the big lead in the fifth inning.

The visitors attempted to mount a comeback, scoring a run in the sixth and 6 more in the eighth, but the 'Sticks added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of their last inning at the plate on yet-another homer for the home-team — this one from Tobey, and also over the center-field fence — that also scored Kragel, who had reached first after being hit by a pitch.

In-all, the Big Sticks outhit the Hot Tots, 12-7, as Kragel went 2-for-4 with 2 runs and 3 RBI and Tobey was the other multi-hitter with a 2-for-5 effort that included a trio of RBI and a run.

Carpenter paced the Big Sticks on 4-of-5 production at the plate, with 3 runs, 2 RBI and a stolen-base, while Wicks ended up going 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

Saturday's game didn't go the Big Sticks' way, with the home-team losing their sixth game of the 2024 season by 2 runs or less. While the hosts kept the game close and took a 2-1 lead by the bottom of the second — with Proctor having stolen home in the first and catcher Mason Strong adding a solo-homer over the left-field wall — the visitors knotted the game at 2-2 in the top of the third.

The seesaw battle continued in the fifth as centerfielder Quade Peters — who paced the 'Sticks with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate that included a run and a double — scored on a single to right from Proctor and gave the hosts a 3-2 advantage, but runs from the Hot Tots in the sixth and seventh proved to be costly and resulted in the narrow upset.

Strong went 2-for-4 with on the night and designated-hitter Evan Appelwick was the other player with a multi-hit night for the Big Sticks, also going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, while Carpenter stole 2 bags and drove in a run in a 1-for-2 effort.

Tyler Conklin lasted 5 innings on the mound and struck out 6 while walking 2 and holding Minot to only 3 hits and 2 earned-runs, but Konner Entz ended-up with the loss on two innings of work with 2 earned-runs and a pair of Ks with a couple of walks as well.

Next-up for the 'Sticks will be regional rivals Bismarck, as the Larks recently swept the Dickinson ballclub, 17-1 in Game 1 and 9-7 in Game 2 in extra-innings during a home-and-home series on June 11 and 12 and now will be in town on Monday, June 17 for the resumption of the "Railroad to Roosevelt" series that begins at 6:35 p.m.

