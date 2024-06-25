Big Sticks split with Eau Claire in weekend series

Jun. 24—DICKINSON — The Badlands Big Sticks didn't let a little thing like a 5-4 loss on Friday, June 21 take them fully off their game as the hosts took Game 2 of the weekend series with a resounding, 15-9 win on Saturday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark. T.J. Spitdowski took the win on Saturday as his teammates backed the right-handed hurler up with a 7-run seventh inning to help the 'Sticks pull away late.

With the the Express posting an 8-7 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, catcher Noah Wicks roped a bases-loaded double to get things started for the Big Sticks, plating third-baseman and Dickinson native Troy Berg to tie the game, and the rally seemingly couldn't be stopped from there. Centerfielder Quade Peters drove second-baseman Zach Selfon home to help the hosts take the lead on a single and left-fielder Adam Haber walked shortstop Nathan Martinez home on the next at-bat, while another walk to designated-hitter Kaden Carpenter allowed Wicks to traipse across the dish and first-baseman Evan Appelwick kept the ball rolling on a 2-run single to center that sent Peters and Haber home for the 13-9 lead while berg returned to the plate as the 'Sticks batted-around and singled Carpenter in to cap off the scoring in the inning at 14-9.

Martinex scored the final Big Sticks run in the eighth on an RBI-groundout from Peters — who ended up at 2-of-6 with a pair of runs — as Carpenter ended his night at 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs with 2 stolen-bases and Appelwick served as the other multi-hitter for the hosts with a 2-for-4 effort of his own that featured a 2-run homer in the first inning and 4 RBI. Right-fielder Marcus Romero turned in a pair of steals and 2 runs, while Martinez found his way across the plate 3 times for the 'Sticks.

In Friday's 5-4 loss — the ninth game decided by a single run during the Dickinson-based ballclub's summer season — the Big Sticks posted a 4-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning as third-baseman Cooper Hill doubled home Appelwick after he was hit by a pitch in the fourth frame and Appelwick rapped a 2-run double to score Selfon and Haber in the fifth with Appelwick coming home soon thereafter on a Kragel single to center.

But the Express responded with 2 runs each, in the seventh and eighth innings, to knot the game at 4-4 and sent the winning run across the plate in the top of the 10th inning. The 'Sticks didn't score a run from the sixth inning-on, and stranded 7 baserunners down the stretch that included a bases-loaded situation in the final frame.

The Big Sticks will resume their game versus the Bismarck Larks — which was delayed by rain and stopped in the first inning with the score 1-0 to the Larks on June 17 — this-afternoon, Monday, June 24 at 4:05 with bonus-baseball coming in the nightcap as the two regional rivals will be playing a doubleheader.

