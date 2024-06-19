Big Sticks slink by MoonDogs with 3-run, eighth-inning effort

Jun. 19—MANKATO, Minn. — Badlands Big Sticks righthander Landon Keifer improved his record to 1-1 on the 2024 summer season as he mowed down 8 Mankato MoonDogs batters and helped the visitors raise their record to 11-10 with a 7-3 road-victory over the Mankato (Minn.) MoonDogs on Tuesday, June 18. The staff of Konner Entz, Jackson Horras and Brayden McCollough went the final four innings and combined to fan 4 of their own, allowing only 4 hits and an earned-run along the way while walking 3.

The 'Sticks struck early with a 2-run second inning as first-baseman Evan Appelwick walked and second-baseman Tyler Tobey roped a 2-run shot over the left-field wall, but Mankato (10-9) halved the lead in the bottom of the frame. Undeterred, the visitors plated another run in the top of the third on a double from third-baseman Troy Berg to send right-fielder Keenan Proctor across the dish after Proctor's one-out walk.

While the hosts managed to close the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, the Big Sticks scored the last run they would need a few minutes later as shortstop Zach Selfon walked and advanced into scoring position with Proctor on a groundout before racing across the plate on a wild-pitch to Berg for the 4-2 advantage.

With the MoonDogs threatening in the seventh and scoring a run to tighten the contest, the Big Sticks removed all doubt through their 3-run outburst of insurance runs that featured a single from Tobey — who went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and 2 RBI — which was followed by a single from catcher Jake Paczkowski and a double from centerfielder Quade Peters that sent Tobey home and allowed Paczkowski to head to third in the process. Left-fielder Adam Haber kept up the pressure with a 2-run single to right field that scored Paczkowski and Peters and eliminated the MoonDogs' threat down the stretch with McCollough holding the hosts at bay for the final 2.2 innings of work while striking out 2 batters in the bottom of the final frame.

Carpenter was the other 'Sticks batter with a multi-hit night during a 2-for-5 effort with a double to improve his batting average for the season, thus-far, to an impressive .345.

The Big Sticks are sticking around in Mankato for game two of the series with the Moondogs with the Wednesday, June 19 game beginning at 6:35 p.m. and righthander Oliver Ward (1-0, 5.79 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the visitors.

