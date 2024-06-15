Big Sticks pluck victory from Stingers

Jun. 15—WILLMAR, Minn. — Badlands Big Sticks righthander Garret Lundmark pitched a peach of a game on Friday, June 14 and the visitors came away with a 5-2 victory to return the team to a .500 record at 9-9 before another regional rivalry is unveiled at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark this weekend. With the "Battle of the Badlands" trophy up for grabs, the 'Sticks will host the Minot Hot Tots for a two-game series that begins on Saturday, June 15 at 6:35 p.m. and finishes with a Sunday "matinee" at 4:35 p.m.

As for Friday's visit to Willmar, Lundmark lasted six solid innings and took the "Sting" out of the hosts' batting-order, mowing down 5 batters and allowing only 3 hits while surrendering 3 walks and only the 2 earned-runs. The relief staff of Roman Tolbert and closer Brayden McCollough went on to hold the Stingers to a single hit the rest of the way.

While Willmar posted a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning, the Big Sticks commenced to swat the ball for the next four frames, scoring a run in the second, third and fifth innings and knocking in 2 in the fourth. Neither team scored in the final four innings, but the 'Sticks stayed in-command throughout the middle innings at the plate.

Right-fielder Kaden Carpenter got the ball rolling in the second inning with a homer over the left-field wall and centerfielder Quade Peters rapped a single in the third inning before advancing to third on a single from leadoff-hitter Zach Selfon and a groundout before Dickinson native and third-baseman Troy Berg drove Peters across the plate with a shot to left field.

The 'Sticks doubled their run-total in the fourth on a single from catcher Noah Wicks to score left-fielder Mason Strong — who had singled, himself — and an RBI-groundout from Selfon to send shortstop Tristan Ellis across home-plate and give the visitors a 4-1 lead and all the runs they would need thanks to Lundmark's masterful performance on the mound.

The Big Sticks then added an insurance run in the fifth as designated-hitter Evan Appelwick walked and advanced to second on a wild-pitch before he was plated by Berg — who went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a stolen-base — to close out the scoring for both sides and send the visitors to victory.

