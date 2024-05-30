Big Sticks keep up the good work, win 2-1 on the road

May 30—WILLMAR, Minn. — You wanna talk about a defensive struggle? Look-no-further than the 2-1 thriller between the Badlands Big Sticks and Willmar Stingers on Wednesday night, with the 'Sticks moving to 3-0 on the young 2024 season as T.J. Spitdowski earned the late win and the staff that included starter Landon Kiefer, Jack Soares and J.D. Kirchner mowed-down a combined 9 Stinger batsmen while holding the hosts to only 3 hits, while the visitors used timely offense to take the 1-run victory.

Actually, the Stingers outhit the Big Sticks, 3-2, but while both pitching staffs went-to-town on the oppositions the 'Sticks scored a ninth-inning run to seal the win. Game 2 hero Kaden Carpenter earned a walk and advanced into scoring position via another free-pass to catcher Gunnar Hansen before both were moved one-base-further through a fielder's choice from right-fielder Marcus Romero, then pinch-hitter Evan Appelwick earned a walk and loaded the bases for standout second-baseman Ty Nekoliczak. Nekoliczak reached on an error that plated Carpenter for the win and Kirchner put out the fire in the bottom-half of the frame, facing five batters and a bases-loaded situation while striking out 1.

The Big Sticks scored their first run in the fourth inning — after a scoreless first-three frames — through a leadoff walk to shortstop Tristan Ellis that saw him advance to third on a single from Dickinson native and third-baseman Troy Berg before Ellis came across the plate on a groundout from designated hitter Dane Jones.

It took the hosts three innings to knot the score at 1-1 before the ninth-inning fireworks ensued for the 'Sticks, while Kiefer lasted six frames and fanned 5 along the way. There were a great deal of goose-eggs on the board for both squads, but centerfielder Quade Peters earned the Big Sticks only other hit of the game.

The Big Sticks will play one more in Willmar today at 6:35 p.m. before heading down the road to Eau Claire, Wisc. to face the Express for a two-game set on May 31-June 1.

