Big Sticks fall to Willmar, 9-5

Jun. 14—WILLMAR, Minn. — After earning three-straight wins over the Mankato MoonDogs on June 8 and a two-game sweep over the Minnesota Mud Puppies, the Badlands Big Sticks have absorbed three-consecutive losses to regional rivals Bismarck — in a home-and-home, two-game set — and now the Willmar Stingers, 9-5 on the road with a weekend date versus another regional rival — the Minot Hot Tots — awaiting on Saturday.

The Big Sticks (8-9) initially drew first-blood in the second inning of Thursday's game, with catcher Mason Strong singling and being sent across the plate on a single from second-baseman Zach Selfon to right field. The visitors also scored in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead through a single up the middle from left-fielder Adam Haber, who came home on a single from right-fielder Kaden Carpenter after Haber advanced to third on a pair of groundouts.

But the Stingers (9-7) left their mark in the bottom of the frame in a 3-run showing with a bases-loaded groundout and a run-walked-home followed by another groundout-RBI as the hosts assumed a 3-2 lead.

After adding two more in the bottom of the sixth, Willmar managed to shut down the 'Sticks over the next two frames before the visitors closed the gap with a 2-run eighth, as Selfon singled and Haber had a base-knock to left to bring Haber home and centerfielder Marcus Romero came across the dish on a bases-loaded walk to shortstop Tyler Tobey.

But the Stingers pushed runs across the plate in the next two innings, scoring 2-apiece in the seventh and eighth and maintained their 9-5 victory despite a final run for the Big Sticks in the ninth on an RBI-double from Strong that plated third-baseman Troy Berg.

Haber had a solid day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, a run and 1 RBI, while Seflon did his part on the same 4-of-5 statline with a run and an RBI. Strong and designated-hitter Brant Kragel were the other multi-hitters for the 'Sticks, with each notching a pair of safeties, including Strong's double.

Alex James took the loss, surrendering 3 earned-runs and giving up 2 walks, while the staff of starter Ryan Geraghty, Jackson Horras and T.J. Spitdowski combined for 7 hits and 5 other earned-runs while giving up 7 walks and striking out 8.

The Big Sticks will battle the Stingers again this afternoon on the road with Garret Ludmark expected to take the mound at 6:35 p.m.

