Big Sticks fall to first loss of 2024 season, 7-3 to Stingers on the road

May 31—WILLMAR, Minn. — The Badlands Big Sticks haven't required late-innings heroics during the 2024 calendar, having used the middle innings of the first three 2024 Northwoods League matchups to topple their opponents. But on Thursday, May 30 the shoe was on the other foot and despite a masterful five-inning performance by starting righthander Oliver Ward — who struck out 5 while giving up a lone earned-run, scattering 4 hits and walking only 1 — the Stingers took advantage of a 5-run seventh frame to outlast the 'Sticks, 7-3.

After the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a solo home-run by designated-hitter Kaden Carpenter — who went 2-for-4 with a run and 2 RBI — Willmar evened the score at the bottom of the inning.

The Big Sticks' bats went silent for the next three frames — as shortstop Tristan Ellis was the lone baserunner after reaching on an error — then the hosts posted the calamitous 5-run that featured 3 unearned runs as errors beset the Big Sticks down the stretch.

The Badlands club came back in the eighth as left-fielder Mason Strong notched a single and Dickinson native Troy Berg moved him to second on a walk before the bases were loaded on another walk to first-baseman Evan Appelwick. Right-fielder Dane Jones walked Strong home and Carpenter posted his second RBI of the game on a single that plated Berg to close the gap, but while the Stingers added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth the 'Sticks had no answers for Willmar reliever Sebastian Granados, who shut the visitors down over his final 1.2 innings of work with 3Ks.

Big Sticks reliever Dylan Cortes ended up with the loss, giving up 4 runs — 2 earned — while walking 3 with a single strikeout, but Strong finished with a 2-for-5 day at the plate with a run and a stolen-base and Marcus Romero was the other multi-hitter on a 2-for-4 afternoon.

Next-up for the Big Sticks will be a Friday, May 31 trip to Eau Claire, Wisc. to play the Express, with the game starting at 6:35 p.m. MDT.

