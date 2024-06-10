Big Sticks edge-out Mud Puppies in 5-4 home-win

Jun. 10—DICKINSON — With the Badlands Big Sticks being shaved by a single run on three previous occasions this year, it just a matter of time before they conquered a "close-one," themselves, and they did just that at Dakota Community Bank and trust Ballpark during a Sunday, June 9 matinee in a narrow, 5-4 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies to send the team above .500 on the 2024 season. The 'Sticks broke loose with a crucial, 2-run first inning and extended the lead to 5-3 by the end of the fifth frame before outlasting the visitors despite them scoring a run to close the gap in the ninth inning.

Big Sticks righthander Konner Entz took the victory on 2.2 innings of work in the middle-segment of the matchup, with relievers Dylan Cortes and Brayden McCullough closing out the game and putting out the fire by limiting the Mud Puppies to only 1 hit and 3 walks with a single earned-run down the stretch.

The 2-run first frame featured centerfielder Quade Peters being hit by a pitch in the leadoff role, which was followed on the next at-bat by a Tyler Tobey single to center field that sent Peters to third and allowed him to score through heads-up baserunning on the play. The 'Sticks doubled their advantage as Tobey scored on an RBI-groundout by left-fielder Kaden Carpenter to give the home-team a 2-0 lead.

Starter Tyler Conklin was solid down the stretch, striking out 2 and surrendering only 4 hits and a pair of walks and 3 earned-runs, while the staff combined for 5 Ks on the afternoon.

After Minnesota knotted the game at 2-apiece in the top of the fourth, the Big Sticks again took a 2-run lead in the bottom-half of the inning as third-baseman and Dickinson native Troy Berg swatted a leadoff single to left and advanced to third on a pair of groundouts, and in the mini-two-out-rally Berg scored on a single from right-fielder Marcus Romero before Ellis walked and was advanced to third on the same hit from Romero and Ellis then scored on a passed-ball for a 4-2 lead to the home-side.

After a 1-run response from the Mud Puppies to close the gap in the fifth inning to 4-3, the 'Sticks added some insurance in the form of a run from second-baseman Tobey that came from a leadoff walk and a single from first-baseman Evan Appelwick that sent Tobey to third before he scored on yet-another Mud Puppy passed-ball.

Next-up for the Big Sticks will be a Monday showdown/rematch with the Mud Puppies (1-5) at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark, with the game starting at 6:35 p.m. Then, the Dickinson ballclub will be splitting a two-game set with the Bismarck Larks, with game one of the series on the road and Wednesday's game at home with both games starting at 6:35 p.m.

For more information about the Badlands Big Stick, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://northwoodsleague.com/badlands-big-sticks/

and for more information about the Northwoods League, you can find it at

https://northwoodsleague.com/about-nwl/about/

.