Big Sticks drop to 4-5 after home-loss to Rox

Jun. 6—DICKINSON — There's no quit in the Badlands Big Sticks — that's for sure — and while the team has lost a series of close games in the young 2024 season, they managed to fight back from 3-down to tie the game in the middle- to late-innings on Wednesday, June 5, scoring 2 in the sixth and 1 in the seventh inning to knot the game with the St. Cloud Rox at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark, but 2 runs in the top of the ninth from the visitors proved to be the hosts' undoing and the team fell to 4-5, with a 1-5 record to show for the last six games.

While manager Jordan Price said before the game that the team has acquired two new pitchers who fans will see in the coming few days — and that brings the club to a full staff — the members of the current roster have logged some narrow losses of late. The 'Sticks have dropped a host of "close-ones," falling by a single run on four occasions this year, and on Wednesday the staff of right-handed starter Landon Kiefer and relievers Jackson Horras, Konner Entz — who ended up taking the loss in 1.1 late innings of work with 2 earned-runs — and Brayden McCollough combined to strike out 7 and walked a total of 6 while giving up 8 hits with all 5 runs being earned.

St. Cloud scored a run in the third and 2 in the fourth inning — after both teams went scoreless despite numerous threats on both sides — and the 'Sticks responded with 2 runs to close the gap in the sixth to 3-2.

Shortstop Tristan Ellis rocked a leadoff double to center and centerfielder Quade Peters moved Ellis to third on a groundout, then the mini-two-out-rally began. Catcher Mason Strong walked and left-fielder Kaden Carpenter singled Ellis home on a shot to right field while first-baseman Evan Appelwick followed Carpenter with another single to right field to bring Strong across the plate.

The Big Sticks tied the game at 3-apiece in the next inning with right-fielder Dane Jones doubling to left and moving to third on an Ellis single to put runners at the corners. Jones scored on a passed-ball during Peters's at-bat, but that would be it for the 'Sticks in the frame and for the game.

Appelwick ended up as the only Big Sticks player with a multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI — and is now batting .323 on the season — while Carpenter registered the only other RBI in the matchup and is clicking along at .316.

The Big Sticks again will host the Rox tonight at 6:35 MDT before heading out on the road for a couple of games at the Mankato (Minn.) Moondogs before returning home for a pair of games versus the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Sunday at 4:35 p.m. and Monday at 6:35.

https://northwoodsleague.com/badlands-big-sticks/

https://northwoodsleague.com/about-nwl/about/

