Big Sticks bust loose in sixth inning to take win over MoonDogs

Jun. 21—MANKATO, Minn. — A 7-run seventh inning for the Badlands Big Sticks boosted their record to 12-11 on the 2024 season, as the visitors ran away with a 9-8 win on the road on Thursday, June 20. Dylan Cortes came in with the win to even his record at 1-1 on the strength of two solid innings of work with 4 strikeouts while allowing 2 earned-runs and surrendering only 2 walks and a pair of hits. Starting righthander Garret Lundmark had given way to Cortes after three innings on the mound — after 4 Ks of his own and 3 earned-runs — and the staff of Jack Soares, Brayden McCollough and Roman Tolbert came on in relief to fan 5 total MoonDog batters and limit the hosts to 5 scattered hits down the stretch.

Mankato (11-10) raced to a quick 3-0 lead after the first inning, but the Big Sticks responded with a run in each of the next two frames, with right-fielder Kaden Carpenter scoring on a single to center from second-baseman Tyler Tobey in the second inning, followed by an RBI-single from third-baseman Troy Berg in the third that sent first-baseman Evan Appelwick across the plate to close the gap to 3-2.

The MoonDogs reeled off a pair of runs in the fourth inning to keep up the pressure, but the 'Sticks' 7-run sixth pushed them into the lead. Appelwick ripped a 3-run triple to right to score shortstop Zach Selfon, left-fielder Adam Haber and centerfielder Keenan Proctor with the bases-loaded to knot the game at 5-apiece and the visitors took the lead on an RBI-single from Berg — who went 2-for-4 with a run and 3 RBI on the night — that plated Carpenter — who was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with 2 runs and a pair of stolen-bases — and Appelwick.

With a 7-5 lead, the 'Sticks weren't done quite yet, and after designated-hitter Brant Kragel and Tobey both walked to load the bases with Berg at third base, catcher Jake Paczkowski pushed Berg and Kragel across the dish on a single to center for all the runs the road-team would require the rest of the way.

While Mankato ratcheted-up the tension with a run in the sixth and 2 more in the seventh, Tolbert took the mound and sent six-consecutive MoonDog batters back to the dugout in a row for the save with a pair of Ks to show for his efforts.

Proctor ended-up going 2-for-4 with a run and a steal, while Appelwick had a solid night with the stick at 2-of-5 with 2 runs and 3 RBI with Tobey the other Big Sticks multi-hitter at 2-for-4 and a run-driven-in for the night.

The game was supposed to be the first in a doubleheader, but the nightcap was rescheduled for a later date, and the Big Sticks will host the Eau Claire Express tonight, Friday, June 21 at 6:35 p.m. on "Diamond Night" with all the players and coaches who are participating in this-weekend's Diamond Classic Softball Tournament receiving a free ticket to the game. Tyler Conklin (2-0 with a 3.26 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the 'Sticks as he comes into the contest with 16 Ks in 19 innings of work in four appearances this season.

