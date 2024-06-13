Big Sticks bounced in extra-innings, 9-7
Jun. 13—DICKINSON — The Badlands Big Sticks came back from 6 runs down to tie the Wednesday, June 12 game versus the Bismarck Larks at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in the sixth inning, but the visitors managed to score 3 runs in the 10th frame to outlast their hosts, winning 9-7 in the second game of a home-and-home series that transpired on June 11 and 12 with the first game resulting in a 17-1 loss on Tuesday. The loss dropped the 'Sticks back to an even-.500 at 8-8 and sends them back out on the road to face the Willmar (Minn.) Stingers on Thursday and Friday before returning home for another regional series versus the Minot Hot Tots this weekend.
After two scoreless innings, the Larks feathered their nest with a pair of runs in the third and added 4 more in the fourth, as third-baseman Michael Davinni and second-baseman Mathis Meurant rocked back-to-back solo-homers to take the initial lead and right-fielder Theo Bryant added another shot over the wall in left field in the 4-run, fourth-inning outburst.
But the Big Sticks weren't going down without a fight and swatted their way back into the game with a 4-run response in the fifth frame during a two-out rally that saw left-fielder Adam Haber single and advance to third on a double by third-baseman Troy Berg — who went 4-for-6 with 2 runs, 2 doubles, a triple and an RBI — before Mason Strong plated Haber on a groundout and Berg scored on a passed-ball to close the gap to 6-2. Catcher Jake Paczkowski then singled to center with the bases loaded to run first-baseman Brant Kragel and right-fielder Kaden Carpenter — both of whom had walked — across the plate and cut the Larks' lead to 6-4.
1/21: The Big Sticks dropped the second game in the home-and-home series to the Larks at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark on June 12, 2024, 9-7 in extra innings, despite a 4-for-6 night by Dickinson native Troy Berg, which also featured a pair of runs, a triple and an RBI.
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Reliever Mason Lunzman was steady in the middle innings, striking out 2 and scattering 3 hits while surrendering zero runs, and the 'Sticks pounced in the sixth as Haber doubled and Tobey followed him up with a single before Berg tripled both home and knotted the game at 6-6.
But neither team could close out the game in regular time over the next three innings and during bonus-baseball Bismarck rolled 3 runs across the dish to open the 10th frame and the Big Sticks came back with a single run in response through an RBI-single from Haber — who registered a 3-for-6 night at the plate with a run, 1 RBI and a double — to score centerfielder Marcus Romero.
Carpenter had a perfect night with the stick, going 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while second-baseman Zach Selfon was the other multi-hitter on a 2-for-5 effort as the Big Sticks outhit the visitors 14-11.
A stout crowd at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark was on-hand to witness the extra-inning, 9-7 win by the Bismarck Larks over the Big Sticks, who came back from 6 runs down to send the game into bonus-baseball.
Gaylon Wm. Parker / The Dickinson Press
Brayden McCollough absorbed the loss on 2 innings of work as the staff of starter Oliver Ward and Lunzman combined for 4 Ks while surrendering 3 walks and 8-of-9 runs were earned.
For more information about the Badlands Big Stick, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at
https://northwoodsleague.com/badlands-big-sticks/
and for more information about the Northwoods League, you can find it at
https://northwoodsleague.com/about-nwl/about/
.
