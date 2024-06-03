Big Sticks bounce back with 6-2 win over Duluth

Jun. 3—DULUTH, Minn. — With a Sunday, June 2 win over Duluth on the road, the Badlands Big Sticks improved to 4-3 on the 2024 season and stopped a three-game skis after losses to the Willmar (Minn.) Stingers on May 30 and a narrow, two-game sweep away to the Eau Claire Express — 16-15 and 5-4 — on May 31-June1, respectively.

In Sunday's victory, the Big Sticks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning and racked-up 3 more in the fourth frame in response to a 2-run output from the Huskies in the bottom of the third. In the second, first-baseman Evan Appelwick singled and was driven home on a double from third-baseman Cooper Hill on the next at-bat, before designated-hitter Dane Jones immediately doubled Hill across the plate for the 2-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, shortstop Tristan Ellis walked and was advanced to third on a single from catcher Gunnar Hansen, then Ellis scored on a passed-ball and second-baseman Ty Nekoliczak and Hansen came home on a Quade Peters single to right field to again give the 'Sticks the lead at 5-2.

The visitors capped-off their scoring in the eighth, when Ellis tripled to right and was plated by Hansen on the next at-bat on a single to left field and Braxton Greenburg filled out the relief role admirably on four innings of work with 3 strikeouts and 4 scattered hits with zero walks and no earned-runs. Starter Ty Conklin earned his second win of the season with five innings-pitched and 3 Ks with 3 walks and the 2 earned-runs.

Next-up for the Big Sticks (4-3) will be a rematch with the 4-3 Huskies at 12:05 today, June 3, followed by an off-day tomorrow and the 'Sticks returning to the comfy confines of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark for a two-game set versus the St. Cloud Rox on June 5 and 6 with both games starting at 6:35 p.m. MDT.

For more information about the Badlands Big Stick, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://northwoodsleague.com/badlands-big-sticks/

and for more information about the Northwoods League, you can find it at

https://northwoodsleague.com/about-nwl/about/

.