'A big step towards safety'

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes Sunday's win over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest was a "big step" in Everton's survival bid.

The controversial 2-0 win moved the Toffees four points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand over the three teams directly below them.

"That win was huge for them," Edwards told the Football Daily podcast.

"They haven't taken a step towards safety, they've taken a big leap.

"Sean Dyche was under the pump - he was under pressure. Fans were starting to question if he was the right manager.

"They were dreadful in the game against Chelsea - everything that a Dyche side isn't or shouldn't be they were.

"To win that [against Forest] under pressure, at home - I've been tipping Everton to stay up and I think they will now.

"They've been here before, they've got these games at home against teams around and below them in the table and they've won the first of those. Job well done and well done to them.

"I think the noise at the second goal just felt like they'd taken a big big step towards safety."

