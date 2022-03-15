Big Steelers takeaways from the first day of NFL free agency legal tampering

The Pittsburgh Steelers were predictably quiet on the first day for NFL teams to begin free-agent announcements. Here are big takeaways from what the Steelers did and didn’t do on Day One.

Got their bridge quarterback

Mitchell Trubisky might be the long-term answer at quarterback. And then again he might not. Either way, his contract is acceptable and his talent is ahead of the other guys on the roster. Smart signing with low risk.

Offensive line went fast and the Steelers stood still

Will it be a mistake that the Steelers didn’t pursue any of the top free-agent offensive linemen? They did re-sign offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor and plan to sign center Mason Cole. But time will tell if there are more moves coming or are the Steelers content with the offensive line.

Several big names left

We are talking about Steelers players who we thought would go fast and haven’t. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerback Joe Haden and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon weren’t mentioned at all on the first day which can only be a good thing for the Steelers.

Draft needs starting to skew to defense

Pittsburgh hit offense hard on the first day of legal tampering and if this trend continues, look for the Steelers to focus more on defense once the NFL draft comes around.

