Big in-state DT prospect names top-5, sets UNC official

The UNC football program continues to be a top team on the recruiting trail under Mack Brown and that continued on Thursday by being included in a top defensive tackles top list.

In-state prospect Jamaal Jarrett named his top-5 which included North Carolina, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and Auburn. The Greensboro native has also set his UNC official visit for May 20.

Jarrett spoke to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman about his top schools and had some high praise for the Tar Heels.

I just love how they were my first offer and my first school to ever give me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career. I’ve always loved being on campus over there… Of course, Mack Brown is a legendary Hall of Fame coach and has a lot of tricks up his sleeve. UNC is going to shock the world. I really think UNC is going to do really good with Mack Brown before he leaves.

Another piece to the puzzle for the Tar Heels is having five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw on the roster. Both from the same high school, that connection could help North Carolina in the long run.

Travis (Shaw) being over there is pretty big for me. Seeing him and his process and how he took his process slow and how he developed as a player at Grimsley and being that in-state role model, it’s a lot. I could see myself doing that.

Jarrett, did however, name Georgia as the top team in his recruitment at the moment. With a big visit coming up with the Tar Heels things could change.

Jarrett is ranked as the No. 19 defensive tackle in the country.

