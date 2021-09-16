Big South men's hoops returns to division play

Sep. 16—CHARLOTTE — For the first time since the 2013-14 season, Big South men's basketball is returning to division play.

Teams will play 16-game schedules, two games each against their division rivals and one game against each team in the other division.

High Point University is in the North Division along with new league rival North Carolina A&T, Campbell, Radford, Longwood and Hampton. Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Presbyterian, USC Upstate and UNC Asheville are in the South.

High Point, Campbell, N.C. A&T and USC Upstate will start and end at home, with opening games Wednesday, Jan. 5, and the final day Sept. 26.

All games are on a Wednesday/Saturday schedule, except for six Thursday night games to be telecast on ESPNU.

The television games are to be picked from the Wednesday games.

High Point plays host to Winthrop and new head coach Mark Prosser at the new Qubein Center on Jan. 5, while visiting Presbyterian is the first conference foe for N.C. A&T.

Other home conference games for the Panthers are Jan. 26 vs. Radford, Feb. 2 vs. Gardner-Webb, Feb. 5 vs. UNC Asheville, Feb. 12 vas. Campbell, Feb. 16 vs. Longwood and Feb. 26 vs. Hampton.

Road games for HPU are Longwood on Jan. 8, USC Upstate on Jan. 12, Charleston Southern on Jan. 19, Hampton on Jan. 22, Campbell on Han. 29. Presbyterian on Feb. 9, Radford on Feb. 19 and N.C. A&T on Feb. 23.

The league tournament will be played at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

The first-round is March 2 with the quarterfinals March 4, semifinals March 5 and championship game on March 6.