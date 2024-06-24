GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — CEO Randy Brabec and his daughter, Cheyenne Sloan, run the Big Sky Open Challenge. Brabec says the Big Sky Open dates back 52 years to when his parents founded it.

“My grandparents are the ones that started it, and now my dad and I are trying to take it over from them. Now we are trying to solely be in charge of everything,” said Brabec.

Brabec shared that the event began in 1972 in Billings, Montana, where he is from.

“We started this event, my parents did, back in 1972 in Billings, Montana,” Brabec said. “Then we moved to Rangely, Colorado in 1974, so we brought the tournament with us.”

Cheyenne Sloan mentioned the challenge is one of the most difficult archery shoots around.

“Most archery shoots, when it comes to the paper targets, are a lot closer,” Sloan said. “Out here outdoors, you have the wind and it goes all the way to 65 yards.”

Over the past two days, archers participated in different events at Fruita Monument High School.

“We have the main shoot, which is what everyone is doing now, and then we have the Go For It, which is clay pigeons,” Sloan said. “You get two arrows and the clay pigeons are from 20 to 65 yards, so you get two chances to try and hit those clay pigeons.”

Noting the presence of professional archers, the event drew a clear distinction between amateurs and pros.

“A great archer is going to be shooting every single day,” Sloan said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re preparing for a tournament or they’re preparing for hunting or whatever. A good archer, a great archer, is going to shoot every single day. A lot of practice time and a lot of it’s mental—being patient. A lot of people can make good shots, but the top shooters don’t make bad shots.”

Prime Pro Staff shooter Benton Christensen explained the event’s significance.

“When I first started coming here, the top shooters in the world all came,” Christensen said. “This was a big deal. We met Randy and his parents and had good conversations. Randy shot in the tournament circuit for a long time, and so did I, so I’ve known him for years and years.”

Because this is a professional shoot, there are rewards for participants.

“We have different divisions for men and women and what kind of bow they’re shooting and that kind of thing,” Sloan said. “We charge so that we can give back to the people that are shooting.”

The ultimate goal for Randy and Cheyenne is to gain more recognition and test participants’ archery skills.

“It used to be a really big shoot,” Brabec said. “Then we had to move it around a couple of times, and we had some stuff, so we’re just trying to get back up, get it popular again. I want to encourage people to come shoot because we added the challenger for a reason.”

The Challenger presents a significant incentive.

“It’s $10,000,” Brabec said. “I got four sponsors to put $2,500 each for $10,000 to shoot a perfect 1,200 score here at the Big Sky Open Challenge. We’ve had this since 1984 here in Junction, and it’s been going since 1972. We have never had anybody shoot a perfect score. There have only been three people that have dropped one point on half of this range. I don’t know how much of a challenge that is because nobody shot one ever. It’s great advertisement and gives you something to shoot for.”

For all the great shooters out there, Randy and Cheyenne are eager to see if you have what it takes to win the $10,000 by shooting the hard stuff.

