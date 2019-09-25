Big Sky, Missouri Valley highlight 2020 FCS draft list

(STATS) - The Big Sky and Missouri Valley conferences will complete their third annual challenge series with a game this weekend. Next spring, the two FCS power conferences figure to be compete for the most NFL Draft selections.

Josh Buchanan, one of the leading draft experts for small-school prospects, listed four Big Sky players and three MVFC players in the top 10 of his 2020 rankings this week.

Illinois State's All-America running back James Robinson was Buchanan's top-ranked FCS prospect, given a third-round grade. He was followed in the MVFC by Southern Illinois strong safety Jeremy Chinn (No. 2 FCS, fourth round) and Illinois State free safety Luther Kirk (4, fifth-sixth) with South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozeboom also a seventh-round possibility among 18 FCS players Buchanan listed with a draftable grade.

From the Big Sky, Buchanan's FCS top 10 included Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (3, fifth-sixth), Montana State defensive end Bryce Sterk (7, sixth), Weber State defensive end Jonah Williams (8, sixth) and Montana inside linebacker Dante Olson (9, sixth-seventh).

Also in the Top 10 were Dayton tight end Adam Trautman (5, fifth-sixth), East Tennessee State defensive end Nasir Player (6, sixth) and South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor (10, sixth-seventh).

"The Missouri Valley has certainly taken over as the top league for talent in the top half of the rankings," Buchanan said. "This 2020 class is very good despite several players in my top 100 being hurt right now. This class is particularly strong on defense early on. Alex Taylor and Bryce Sterk are among those who helped themselves the most early on."

The FCS level averaged nearly 18 draft selections per year during the 2010s. CAA Football had the most selections (28) followed by the MVFC (24), Southern Conference (23) and Big Sky (22).

The 2020 NFL draft will be held from April 23-25 in Paradise, Nevada.