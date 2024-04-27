A big six-run seventh inning from Pitt State wasn’t enough to defeat Fort Hays State

PITTSBURG, Ks. — After sweeping Newman last week, the Pitt State Baseball squad returned home for their last series of the regular season at home against Fort Hays State.

Despite their best efforts, the Gorillas fell in a tough one 13-8 to Fort Hays State. Pitt State dropped to 30-16 on the season and 20-11 in conference play.

Fort Hays State came out swinging on the first pitch of the game hit a home run. The Tigers took an early 7-0 lead through five innings.

But, the game changed in the bottom of the sixth when Dylan Kurahashi Choy-Foo smashed a two-run homer to put the Gorillas within five. Then, in the next inning, the bats got going for Pitt State where they scored six runs. It all started when Josh Holmes hit an RBI single from Josh Holmes to score Hayden Dyer. Next, Choy-Foo hit a ball right up the middle that brought home A.J. Craft and Holmes. Pitt State trailed 8-5. Nixon Brannan came up to bat and crushed a three-run homer to tie the game up at 8.

However, Fort Hays answered by scoring five runs in the eighth inning to reclaim the lead 13-8 and Pitt State couldn’t respond.

The Gorillas behind the plate was led by Dylan Kurahashi Choy-Foo went 2-4, four RBIs and scored two runs. Nixon Brannan was 1-for-4 from the plate where he brought home three runs and scored one. Josh Holmes went 1-for-3 had one RBI and scored two runs.

The Gorillas will close out their series against Fort Hays in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 27th for ‘Senior Day’.

