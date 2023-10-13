The big showdowns have arrived in the Pac-12; the preliminaries are over

This is not to say or imply that the first six weeks of the Pac-12 football season haven’t been fun. They have been. Washington State over Oregon State was hugely entertaining. Oregon State and Cal combined for over 90 points. USC-Arizona was sloppy but hardly dull. The same goes for Washington-Arizona. Arizona State gave USC a real run for the money instead of getting blown out by 40 points. Colorado has been a remarkable story under Deion Sanders.

For a neutral observer or fan, it has been great fun.

Now, though, we get into the five-star throwdowns and heavyweight battles, starting with Oregon-Washington.

*

