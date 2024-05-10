(Big) show-stopper: Hall hits two homers, collects six RBIs in Raiders' win over Greenup

May 10—GRAYSON — When East Carter's Blake Hall steps up to the plate at J.P. Kouns Field, his walk-up song is the theme for former WWE wrestler Big Show.

On Thursday, Hall put on a big show as East Carter took down Greenup County, 17-2, in four innings.

Hall hammered the first pitch he saw into the tree tops behind the center field wall for a two-run home run.

"Blake's been hot all year long," East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. "It just carried over into today. Once he hit that first one, he got that confidence. It must've looked like a beach ball to him. He's a great senior leader who's had a really big season for us."

Hall wasn't done there.

The senior slugger put another ball out of the park as an encore performance. The second long ball brought home three runs in the second inning.

"I knew I had to be patient and wait for my pitch," Hall said. "I was excited to hit the second, proved it wasn't a fluke. I watched two curveballs and got down 0-2, fouled one off, and then they threw me a fastball."

Hall wanted to do more damage if given the chance.

"I was hoping to tie coach (Kenneth) Sexton with three in a game," Hall said with a laugh. "But came up just short."

It was far from the last big shot the Raiders would make in the game.

"This is one of those games where you just have to flush it and move on," Greenup County coach Steve Logan said. "We didn't pitch it very well. We played defense alright, but East has a really good senior-heavy team. Hats off to them."

East Carter posted a pair of multi-run RBI doubles across the second and third innings.

The first drove in two runs off the bat of Ty Scott. It brought in his brother Tate Scott and Levi Hutchinson.

The Musketeers decided to take no chances and intentionally walked Hall in the third frame. Jaxon Barker cashed in with a three-run double.

Andrew Tomolonis tacked on a pair of runs in the third inning with a two-run single.

"We don't have an easy out in the lineup," Shearer said. "And that's huge for us. We start, most days, nine seniors. Those guys are battle-tested and physically strong. That physicality makes a difference."

A bases-loaded walk gave the Raiders a six-run third inning.

Greenup County responded to Hall's first homer with a standup double from Hunter Holbrook to tie the game in the second. It drove Gavin Roy and Kasey Gammon home.

Unfortunately for the Musketeers that was all the offense they could muster.

"Going forward, we have to get some consistency," Logan said. "We might have a kid go 2-3 one day and then 0-4 the next two. The secret recipe for us is consistency and we're just not there yet."

In the fourth inning, with a 13-2 lead, East Carter put up another four runs to seal the deal.

The runs came from a bases-loaded walk by Tate Scott, a sacrifice fly from Ty Scott, an RBI single from Hall, who was pitched to with the bases loaded, and another bases-loaded walk.

"I hate using youth as an excuse," Logan said. "At some point, you have to quit making excuses and show up. We have six games over the next seven days to do that."

Hall finished the game with six RBIs. He has nine home runs on the year.

Barker drove in four runs. Tate Scott collected three RBIs and Tomolonis added two for East Carter.

Hunter Holbrook knocked in both Greenup County runs and recorded a double and a single in the contest.

"I like where we're at," Shearer said. "We just have to stay focused. With this big senior group, we have a lot of leadership. They're self-starters. They come out, line the field, they take care of everything. They're hitting on all cylinders, and playing good defense. If we can stay healthy, I think we can make a (postseason) run."

GREENUP CO. 020 0 — 2 4 0

E. CARTER 256 4 — 17 14 1

Boggs, Holbrook (3), Gullett (4) and Adkins; McGuire and Barker. W — Adkins. L — Boggs. 2B — Gammon (GC), Holbrook (GC), Ty Scott (EC), Barker (EC), Sexton (EC). HR — Hall 2 (EC).

