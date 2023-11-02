With big shoes to fill, new coach Justin Lukkes leads Avon on another postseason run

Nov. 2—AVON, S.D. — Avon High School head football coach Justin Lukkes admits he has a tough act to follow.

His predecessor, Tom Culver, who stepped down as the Pirates' coach in the offseason, led Avon to eight state championship games and five state titles in 25 years as head coach, and is the only coach to lead the Pirates to the DakotaDome in the playoff era.

But Lukkes appears to be doing a fine job in his own right.

In year one, he has guided the 2023 Pirates team to a No. 1 seed in Class 9B and back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2021. He's just a game away from being the second Avon coach to reach the Dome in program history — as the Pirates face De Smet at 7 p.m Friday at home in the semifinals.

"I don't know if I'll ever fill (Culver's) shoes, but I was born and raised in Avon. So I grew up loving Avon football," Lukkes said. "I mean, that's what I always wanted to do is play for Avon. And then when I got the opportunity to coach all those years ago, it was a big honor. And it has obviously been a successful first year. I'm just really proud of the kids."

Lukkes, who graduated from Avon in 2003, played on the Pirates' first state championship team in 2002. Aside from two years of basic training in Iraq, he's been a part of the program since, coaching the junior high team for 17 years and assisting the varsity squad.

So when Culver, who remains the superintendent of the Avon School District, decided it was time to move on, Lukkes was the natural incumbent for the varsity head coach position.

"He's been involved the longest. And he was probably the only one that wanted (the job). So it made sense," Culver said.

Because Lukkes was already deeply ingrained in the program, the new coach believes little has changed with the team's culture or methods. Lukkes has known each of the kids since junior high, and they've responded well to new leadership, continuing to work hard and enjoying the sport.

The Pirates began the new era with a stiff regular season schedule, with games against traditionally strong programs such as Corsica-Stickney, Hitchcock-Tulare, Alcester-Hudson and Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy.

Aside from losses against FMFA and Alcester-Hudson (both from larger classes), the Pirates performed well, defeating H-T and C-S on back-to-back weeks. In the regular season finale against Class 9A Wolsey-Wessington, the Pirates scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 22-16 and finish the year 6-2, clinching the top seed in the 9B state tournament. After winning over Faith in the first round of the playoffs, Avon defeated H-T 38-14 in a quarterfinals rematch to reach the semifinals.

"Everyone's doing well, everybody's healthy, kids are really excited," Lukkes said. "We're really happy to be back in the semifinals. We're trying to get a good week of practice and prepare for De Smet."

"They've been doing pretty well this year," Culver said. "There's a lot of the hard work that people have done over the years, whether it's the other coaches, or lifting weights, everything is paying off."

The Pirates have continued to find success running the wishbone offense, proving to have big bodies upfront, and sufficient talent in the backfield to spell trouble for opposing defenses.

Lukkes refers to junior Aziah Meyer the "front-runner" of the backfield, having rushed for about 1,400 rushing yards on the season while senior tailback Tyler Tjeerdsma has gone for nearly 800 rushing yards. Quarterback Paxton Bierema also runs the football.

"We try to keep it a balanced running attack," Lukkes said. "We have a pretty good group of juniors and seniors and then a couple of sophomores that fill in and some start and fill in quite a bit."

However, the stiffest challenge now looms. De Smet, which has just two losses against Class 9AA programs Elkton-Lake Benton and Stanley County, has rolled past Colome and Gayville-Volin by a combined score of 103-8 to reach the semifinals. The winner will face off with Faulkton Area or Potter County in the championship game on Nov. 9.

"They like to throw, they run also. Just all around, they are a good football team," Lukkes said. "They only have two losses just like us. Third round of the playoffs, it's always going be a good opponent. But this could easily be a state championship-type game."

Either way, under Lukkes, Avon is doing what the program expects to do in November: playing high-caliber football games.