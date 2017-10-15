Big second period, solid goaltending propel Bruins to 6-2 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Arizona – Down several of their key players and down on themselves after a couple of bad defeats to the Colorado Avalanche, the Bruins needed a feel-good night of winning hockey.

They got exactly that against the winless Arizona Coyotes as the Bruins parlayed three second period goals into a 6-2 win over the Yotes at the Gila River Arena to even out their three-game road trip with the finale coming on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Bruins actually got off to a bit of a slow start early in allowing the game's first goal to the Coyotes, but it was pretty consistently all Bruins after that. Zdeno Chara answered Arizona's score by firing a shot off David Pastrnak's leg and then into the back of the net for the game-tying strike 36 seconds later.

Then Jake DeBrusk, Chara himself and Brad Marchand piled on three more goals in the second period as the B's outshot the Coyotes by an 11-9 margin, and took advantage of the high-quality scoring chances they were getting.

DeBrusk tipped home a David Pastrnak point blast for a power play strike, Chara scored after following his own shot at the front of the Arizona net and Marchand scored on a beautiful backhanded top-shelf finish after getting a breakaway off a face-off play that started with a long Chara feed.

Chara, Marchand and Pastrnak all finished with multi-point nights as Boston's best players lived up to that billing on Saturday night.

Anton Khudobin was also on top of his game in his first start of the season, and stopped 29 shots while giving the Bruins the steady goaltending they'll need for success this season.

Rookie Anders Bjork also had a memorable night, netting his first career NHL goal in the closing minutes.

