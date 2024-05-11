Big second inning lifts Jimtown to win

A five-run second inning lifted Jimtown's baseball team past NorthWood, 8-2, in non-conference action on Thursday.

Brandon Smith had three hits and three RBIs for the Jimmies. Teammate Connor Christman also collected three hits and drove in a run.

Landon Perry doubled and singled for the Panthers.

In boys golf, led by medalist Conner Hochstetler and his 35, Northridge upended Goshen and Mishawaka in Northern Lakes Conference action at Black Squirrel golf course.

The Raiders finished with a 156, while Goshen totaled a 163 and Mishawaka compiled a 194.

BASEBALL

JIMTOWN 8, NORTHWOOD 2

Jimtown;150;001;1—;8;14;1

NorthWood;000;010;1—;2;4;2

Dalton Cook (W), Ben McAllister (7); Dawson Kemp (L), Matthew Earl (2), Drew Rains (7).

Jimtown: Hits — Connor Christman 3, Brandon Smith 3, Mason Armstrong 2, Cook 2. 2B — Connor Christman. RBI — Smith 3, Ty Zartman 2. Runs — Christman 2, Zartman 2. SB — Ty Zartman 2, Jack Kite 2.

NorthWood: Hits — Landon Perry 2. 2B — Perry.

Records: Jimtown 15-7, NorthWood 12-10.

JV: Jimtown 8, NorthWood 3.

BOYS GOLF

NORTHRIDGE 156, GOSHEN 163, MISHAWAKA 194

At Black Squirrel

Northridge: Conner Hochstetler 35, Vadim Kidun 39, Kaden Miller 40, Coby Hochstetler 42, Alex Thompson 42.

Goshen: Todd Kauffman 39, Kael Bestul 39, Myles McLaughin 42, Kendall Scott 43, Tyler Scott 44.

Mishawaka: Bren Dickerson 46, Brady Fisher 47, Anderson Cannon 49, Aiden Szeltner 52, Jason Martin 54.

Records: Northridge 10-2 (3-0 NLC).