Big second half for Trojans

Sep. 18—WORTHINGTON — Playing for the first time since Sept. 3, the South Central football team broke open a close game at halftime for a 47-7 blowout win over Dayton Christian in a game that was played just north of Columbus at Worthington Christian High School.

With the win, South Central improved to 2-2 overall ahead of next Friday's Firelands Conference home game against visiting Monroeville (2-3, 1-1).

The Trojans led 15-7 at halftime on Friday — but outscored the Warriors (0-5) by a 32-0 margin in the second half.

Brandon Mitchell was 19-of-27 passing for 252 yards with four touchdown passes for South Central. His top target was Carson Music, who caught eight passes for 106 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Kayden Hauler added six catches for 65 yards, while Hagan Adams caught a pair of touchdowns that totaled 61 yards.

Also for the Trojans, Trey Beverly ran 13 times for 64 yards with two touchdowns. Aaron Hauler added 56 yards and a TD on three rush attempts, and he also scored a 2-point conversion.

So. Central 0 15 12 20 — 47

D. Christian 0 7 0 0 — 7