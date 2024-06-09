Big second half sends Rustin past Lower Dauphin in state quarterfinals

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin executed their game plan to perfection in the first half of their 2A boys lacrosse state quarterfinal against Rustin — it’s just too tough to keep a team that explosive bottled up for two halves.

The Falcons took a 3-1 lead into the half, but Rustin exploded in the second half on their way to a 13-5 win over Lower Dauphin in the 2A state quarterfinals.

“It’s been a heck of a run this postseason and they’ve been a tremendous group,” Lower Dauphin head coach Bob Miller said. “They’ve faced a lot of adversity not just this year but over the last couple years.”

“We came up short today, we understand that, but we’re really really proud of this group as a whole, the standard they’ve set at Lower Dauphin,” Miller said. “We know they’re going to do great things moving forward and we’ve got a great group coming back for the future too so as disappointing as this is we know there’s bright days ahead.”

