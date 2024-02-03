Big second half powers DWU men past Hastings

Feb. 2—HASTINGS, Neb. — Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball couldn't be slowed in the second half Friday night.

The Tigers (12-10, 7-7 GPAC) shot over 60 percent from the field during the final 20 minutes, scored 52 points and raced to an 80-65 win over Hastings in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.

Jakob Dobney, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored 20 of them in the second half, including 10 free throws. Additionally, the Tigers hit six second-half 3-pointers, turning a 31-28 halftime deficit into a double-digit road win.

Off the bench, Diang Gatluak scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ethan Determan had 15 points and three made 3-pointers. Randy Rosenquist Jr. added 10 points, and Samuel Aslesen tabbed eight points and 10 rebounds.

The most dominant surge came from 13 minutes to nine minutes to play, when DWU used a 12-2 run to build a 58-44 lead. The Broncos never got the deficit back to single digits.

For the game, the Tigers shot 46.6 percent from the field and shot 16-of-21 from the free throw line. The Broncos shot 40.4 percent from the field and 12-of-25 from 3-point range.

Three Hastings players tabbed double digits, including Grady Corrigan (15 points), Tyrique McMurrin (15) and Reggie Thomas (14).

DWU is back in action Saturday, taking on Doane at 2:45 p.m. in Crete, Nebraska.