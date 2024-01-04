Big second half by Miami dooms Clemson basketball to second loss of season

Miami opened the second half with a 23-10 run en route to a 95-82 victory against Clemson in the second ACC game of the season for both teams Wednesday night in Miami Gardens.

Clemson (11-2, 1-1 ACC) lost for a fourth consecutive time against the Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0), who improved to 9-0 at the Watsco Center this season. Miami is 25-1 at home over the last two seasons.

Clemson had a six-point halftime lead, but Miami’s Nijel Pack scored 20 points in the second half and finished with 25 points. The Hurricanes scored 60 points in the second half – the most ever scored in a single half against a Brad Brownell-coached Clemson team.

“Miami was fantastic,” Brownell said. “They played with unbelievable pace and had excellent shot-making. Defensively we were non-existent.”

PJ Hall paced Clemson with 17 points, but fouled out in the game’s final minutes. Chase Hunter added 16 points for the Tigers while Joseph Girard II had 15 and Chauncey Wiggins 12.

The game was the 33rd between the ACC rivals; Miami now leads the series, 17-16.

Clemson previous only defeat this season was a two-point loss at Memphis on Dec. 16. Miami had only lost twice this season, but they were decisive defeats – a 22-point loss at Kentucky in the ACC-SEC Challenge and a 27-point loss against Colorado in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase.

Clemson, which will cap its regular season with 18 consecutive ACC games, plays host to North Carolina on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in a noon game.

Clemson loses long-range touch

Clemson entered the game ranked 12th nationally in 3-point shooting at 39.2%, but couldn’t find the range against the Hurricanes.

The Tigers shot 31% (8 of 26) from beyond the arc and their top long-range shooter – guard Joseph Girard III – had one of his worst shooting games, connecting on just 3-of-9 3-pointers.

Miami, meanwhile, which entered the game fourth nationally in 3-point percentage at 41.2%, made 11 of 24 for a blistering 45.8%.

Ian Schieffelin still a rebounding machine

Ian Schieffelin continues to emerge as Clemson’s most reliable rebounder. He set a career high with 17 rebounds earlier this season and has been nearly unstoppable on the boards since, including Wednesday against Miami.

Schieffelin had 11 rebounds and 11 points and is showing why he’s been in the Tigers’ starting lineup since the season’s outset. He grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds in Clemson's Dec. 3 victory at Pitt and has had double-digit rebounds in four of the Tigers' last six games.

Rough second half doomed Clemson

Clemson essentially lost the game at the outset of the second half. Miami trailed by eight points, 43-35, 40 seconds into the second half, then proceeded to go on a 23-8 run and the Tigers never drew closer than three points the rest of the way.

"We have a lot of talented offensive players, but unfortunately a lot of our identity is with our offense," Brownell said. "Their speed really bothered us. Defensively we have to be better."

The second half was eerily similar to what Clemson went through in its loss at Memphis when Memphis opened the half on a 13-1 run from which Clemson never recovered.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

