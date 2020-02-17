Big Seattle crowd bumps XFL attendance by nearly 10 percent

The XFL had net attendance growth for its second week, thanks in large part of more than 29,000 Seattle fans who came out to see the Dragons defeat the Tampa Bay Vipers, 17-9.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, the XFL attracted 76,285 fans in Week Two, a 9.5-percent bump over Week One, when all four games drew between 17,000 and 18,000.

The two teams that hosted games in Week One and Week Two saw lower crowds, with 15,031 showing up for the D.C. Defenders 27-0 win over the New York Guardians, 12.4 percent down from Week One. Also, the Houston Roughnecks had 17,103 witness their 28-24 win over St. Louis, a four-percent dip.

The L.A. Wildcats had 14,979 witness a 25-18 loss to Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park, the site of L.A. Chargers home games from 2017 through 2019. It was the smallest crowd of the eight games played to date by the resurrected XFL.

If the Dragons can get another crowd in excess of 25,000 next weekend, the Week Three numbers can be even better, since the St. Louis BattleHawks (i.e., not the Rams) will be playing at home for the first time.