Big Sean, Ne-Yo to perform Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day halftime show

Big Sean will headline the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day halftime show, the team announced Tuesday, and will be joined by Ne-Yo.

The 33-year-old Big Sean, born Sean Anderson, is a Detroit Cass Tech graduate, and previously performed during the 2015 Thanksgiving game.

The Lions, the only winless team left in the NFL at 0-9-1, will host the Chicago Bears (3-7) at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field in the home team's annual Thanksgiving game. The Lions have lost four straight on the holiday, and 13 of 17.

One year ago, fans had a lot to be thankful for: After suffering a 41-25 spanking at the hands of the Houston Texans, the nightmare Matt Patricia-Bob Quinn era came to an end.

This year, the Lions are still searching for their first win under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

