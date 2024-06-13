Big Rock blog: Anglers make second-half push for top spot

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re into the second half of the 66th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. Like the sun setting over the blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean, time is starting to run thin on catching that big one.

After two straight days of 271 boats on the water, Wednesday saw 218 boats release 36 blue marlin, eight sailfish, and seven white marlin. No blue marlin were boated to return to Big Rock Landing to be weighed. So that leaves three more days of fishing to catch leader Game Time.

Big Rock Blue Marlin Leaderboard

Game Time, 516 pounds Release, 504 pounds Builder’s Choice, 431.8 pounds Maggie, 414.2 pounds

10:31 a.m.

Cygnet had the first release of the day, a blue marlin at 9:48 a.m., to earn $5,000 for today.

9:23 a.m.

Big Rock reports only 56 boats fishing today with 246 laying. Two lay days are required per boat so we could have another day like this on Friday.

8:15 a.m.

Thursday’s blessing of the fleet. How many will be on the water today? We’ll find out soon.

7:38 a.m.

A Croatan High School teen got the gift of a lifetime from Make-A-Wish, The Big Rock and Collins Boating. Shannon Baker has more on this.

6:40 a.m.

Day 3 report from Big Rock website

Day 3 of the 66th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was slam-packed with billfish releases and gamefish weigh-ins. The fleet of 218 boats released 51 billfish – 36 blue marlin, 8 sailfish, and 7 white marlin.

BOW MOVEMENT captured the Gregory Poole first release of the day worth $5,000. SANDBOB led the Level VIII Release Division with a double header right off the bat, claiming the daily prize of $50,291.67 and moving them into second place for the week with 1850 points. SPECULATOR remains in the lead with 5 Blue Marlin releases and 2000 points. GAME TIME, had their game face on, releasing a blue marlin, sliding their way into the 3rd place spot of the release division. GAME TIME’s 516.0 lb. Blue Marlin remains at the top of the Level I-IV leaderboard, if the team maintains their leaderboard placements, they’re looking at a potential $1,876,725 payday.

REDEMPTION secured the first place spot on the Level IV Non-Sonar division, with a blue marlin release. ON POINT made their mark with a blue marlin release at 10:52 AM, claiming the $28,687.50 daily prize money. SANCOCHO slid into second place with a blue marlin release.

Gamefish dominated the First Citizens weigh station today with 14 fish weighed. Both BOBOJO and REEL JOY stole the show in the Wahoo division. BOBOJO’s 61.5lb catch earned the team $2,000 and REEL JOY cashed in $1,000 for their 54.6 fish.

Several dolphin made an appearance at the scales, but none were large enough to top AVA D’s 46.2 lb. fish. MJ’s won $2,000 for their 30.0 lb catch, BARCOA’s 26.2 lb came in second for the day worth $1,000.

