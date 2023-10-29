Big road win over Utah bumps Dan Lanning’s Ducks up again in US LBM Coaches Poll

While the US LBM Coaches poll doesn’t determine who makes the College Football Playoff, it’s still a good indicator of where your peers see you in comparison to everyone else.

Oregon moved up two spots to No. 7 after its 35-6 beating of then No. 13 Utah on the road. The Ducks are now 7-1 overall and in a good position to sneak into that playoff should they win out.

Despite a couple of dismal performances that still resulted in wins, Washington maintained its No. 5 ranking. The Huskies haven’t been the same team since beating Oregon for some reason. They escaped with a 15-7 win over lowly Arizona State and it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before Washington defeated Stanford 33-24.

The Beavers’ dream season took a major hit with their loss in the desert and they dropped seven spots. And USC’s dysfunction continues despite the wins after a 50-49 win at Cal. The Trojans stayed in the rankings.

Here is the entire US LBM Coaches poll.

Schools dropped out:

No. 21 Duke

Others receiving votes:

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire