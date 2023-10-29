Advertisement

Big road win over Utah bumps Dan Lanning’s Ducks up again in US LBM Coaches Poll

Don Smalley
·2 min read
1

While the US LBM Coaches poll doesn’t determine who makes the College Football Playoff, it’s still a good indicator of where your peers see you in comparison to everyone else.

Oregon moved up two spots to No. 7 after its 35-6 beating of then No. 13 Utah on the road. The Ducks are now 7-1 overall and in a good position to sneak into that playoff should they win out.

Despite a couple of dismal performances that still resulted in wins, Washington maintained its No. 5 ranking. The Huskies haven’t been the same team since beating Oregon for some reason. They escaped with a 15-7 win over lowly Arizona State and it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before Washington defeated Stanford 33-24.

The Beavers’ dream season took a major hit with their loss in the desert and they dropped seven spots. And USC’s dysfunction continues despite the wins after a 50-49 win at Cal. The Trojans stayed in the rankings.

Here is the entire US LBM Coaches poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

8-0

1,590 (58)

2

Michigan

8-0

1,520 (3)

3

Ohio State

8-0

1,454 (3)

4

Florida State

8-0

1,439

5

Washington

8-0

1,344

6

Texas

7-1

1.212

+1

7

Oregon

7-1

1,211

+2

8

Alabama

7-1

1,187

9

Penn State

7-1

1,072

+1

10

Ole Miss

7-1

1,021

11

Oklahoma

7-1

948

-5

12

Notre Dame

7-2

847

+2

13

LSU

6-2

809

+2

14

Missouri

7-1

741

+2

15

Louisville

7-1

701

+3

16

Tennessee

6-2

553

+4

17

Air Force

8-0

523

+2

18

Utah

6-2

509

-5

19

Oregon State

6-2

465

-7

20

UCLA

6-2

309

+4

21

Tulane

7-1

304

+2

22

USC

7-2

239

23

Kansas

6-2

182

+15

24

James Madison

8-0

169

+1

25

North Carolina

5-1

78

-3

Schools dropped out:

No. 21 Duke

Others receiving votes:

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire