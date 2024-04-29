Big rivalry week ahead for Michigan State baseball

Michigan State baseball is getting ready to take on one of their biggest weeks in the 2024 season. The Spartans have a pair of rivals on deck that they will look to take down.

First, on Tuesday, Michigan State will host Notre Dame who comes in 22-20 (7-17 ACC) on the season.

Next, the big weekend is up for the Spartans. MSU will host arch-rival Michigan for a 3-game weekend series. The Wolverines currently sit at 23-21 (10-5 B1G).

MSU, in their own regard, sit at 19-21 (8-7 B1G) heading into the huge week.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire