Advertisement

Big rivalry week ahead for Michigan State baseball

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State baseball is getting ready to take on one of their biggest weeks in the 2024 season. The Spartans have a pair of rivals on deck that they will look to take down.

First, on Tuesday, Michigan State will host Notre Dame who comes in 22-20 (7-17 ACC) on the season.

Next, the big weekend is up for the Spartans. MSU will host arch-rival Michigan for a 3-game weekend series. The Wolverines currently sit at 23-21 (10-5 B1G).

MSU, in their own regard, sit at 19-21 (8-7 B1G) heading into the huge week.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire